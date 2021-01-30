Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s traded shares stood at 435,552 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $90.33, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The SDGR share’s 52-week high remains $100.75, putting it -11.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.5. The company has a valuation of $6.28 Billion, with an average of 822.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 998.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SDGR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the last session, Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $100.7 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 10.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.61%, and 13.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.08%. Short interest in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) saw shorts transact 3.88 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96, implying an increase of 6.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88 and $117 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDGR has been trading 29.53% off suggested target high and -2.58% from its likely low.

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schrodinger, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) shares are +19.06% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.8% this quarter before jumping 88.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $37.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.83 Million and $26.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.6% before jumping 44.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Schrodinger, Inc. insiders hold 31.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.05% of the shares at 77.23% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.98 Million shares (or 8.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $236.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.29 Million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $156.31 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 1,388,511 shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 999.73 Thousand, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about $47.5 Million.

