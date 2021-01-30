Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s traded shares stood at 422,326 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.05, to imply an increase of 1% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The RMNI share’s 52-week high remains $7.7, putting it -9.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $537.81 Million, with an average of 395.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RMNI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

After registering a 1% upside in the last session, Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.70- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 8.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6%, and 61.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.14%. Short interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw shorts transact 224.27 Million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.9, implying an increase of 12.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMNI has been trading 41.84% off suggested target high and -14.89% from its likely low.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rimini Street, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) shares are +32.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 9.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -260% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $83.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.56 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.13 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

Rimini Street, Inc. insiders hold 33.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.18% of the shares at 78.46% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adams Street Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.69 Million shares (or 31.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Voss Capital, LLC with 2.08 Million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.7 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 929,782 shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 421.73 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $1.87 Million.

