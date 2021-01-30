Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s traded shares stood at 769,277 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.06, to imply a decline of -0.82% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The QTNT share’s 52-week high remains $10.38, putting it -71.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.4. The company has a valuation of $612.19 Million, with an average of 549.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 860.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Quotient Limited (QTNT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QTNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, Quotient Limited (QTNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.42- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.3%, and 13.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.31%. Short interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw shorts transact 4.87 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.67, implying an increase of 109.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTNT has been trading 131.02% off suggested target high and 81.52% from its likely low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quotient Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares are -25.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.56% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.6% this quarter before jumping 12.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Quotient Limited insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.63% of the shares at 93.32% float percentage. In total, 161 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.2 Million shares (or 16.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Capital LLP with 9.25 Million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $47.55 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd holds roughly 2,914,656 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 Million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $9.06 Million.

