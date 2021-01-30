Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares stood at 345,045 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FENG share’s 52-week high remains $2.65, putting it -90.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $101.34 Million, with an average of 712.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FENG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.53 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 9.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.15%, and 15.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.83%. Short interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw shorts transact 427.81 Million shares and set a 293.02 days time to cover.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.29% annually.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Phoenix New Media Limited insiders hold 24.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.06% of the shares at 30.57% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is International Value Advisers, LLC with 1.69 Million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.08 Million.

We also have IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd holds roughly 1,492,694 shares. This is just over 4.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 154.01 Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $206.38 Thousand.

