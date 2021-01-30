Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s traded shares stood at 578,316 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $114.16, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The ORA share’s 52-week high remains $118.63, putting it -3.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.44. The company has a valuation of $6.38 Billion, with an average of 745.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 666.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ORA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $118.6 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.14%, and 25.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.45%. Short interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) saw shorts transact 3.85 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.5, implying a decline of -23.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $125 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORA has been trading 9.5% off suggested target high and -38.68% from its likely low.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ormat Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) shares are +93.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.27% against -0.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.2% this quarter before jumping 2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $183.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $183.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $192.44 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.2% annually.

ORA Dividends

Ormat Technologies, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 0.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.79%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s Major holders

Ormat Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.35% of the shares at 84.4% float percentage. In total, 320 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orix Corp. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.99 Million shares (or 19.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $649.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.24 Million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $250.42 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,896,370 shares. This is just over 3.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $67.41 Million.

