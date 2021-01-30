Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s traded shares stood at 936,647 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.46, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The OMER share’s 52-week high remains $25.46, putting it -30.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.5. The company has a valuation of $1.2 Billion, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 876.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Omeros Corporation (OMER), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OMER a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Omeros Corporation (OMER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.38 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.07%, and 35.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.23%. Short interest in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) saw shorts transact 12.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.4, implying an increase of 35.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OMER has been trading 74.72% off suggested target high and -7.5% from its likely low.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Omeros Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares are +42.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -154.17% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -12.1% this quarter before falling -1.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -31.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $13.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.42 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Omeros Corporation insiders hold 4.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.36% of the shares at 60% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5Million shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.89 Million shares, or about 7.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $49.4 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,653,705 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $19.93 Million.

