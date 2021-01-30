Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PANL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.19- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 12.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.46%, and -0.71% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.36%. Short interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw shorts transact 82.66 Million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 97.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANL has been trading 97.84% off suggested target high and 97.84% from its likely low.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $98.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $130.48 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -24.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PANL Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. insiders hold 45.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.83% of the shares at 112.76% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rockland Trust Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.27 Million shares (or 22.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Advisory Services Ltd with 1.51 Million shares, or about 3.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.91 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 254,985 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $706.31 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 138.96 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $359.91 Thousand.

