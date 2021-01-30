Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares stood at 336,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.5, to imply a decline of -4.46% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The OCG share’s 52-week high remains $25.85, putting it -474.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.285. The company has a valuation of $91.15 Million, with an average of 511.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 246.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Oriental Culture Holding LTD insiders hold 30.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.75% of the shares at 26.88% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Larson Financial Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.2 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.78 Thousand.

