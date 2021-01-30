Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares stood at 434,443 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The MRKR share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it -74.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $92.21 Million, with an average of 473.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 438.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the last session, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.06 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 6.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.34%, and 28.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.41%. Short interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw shorts transact 3.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 264.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRKR has been trading 316.67% off suggested target high and 212.5% from its likely low.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marker Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) shares are -2.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.53% against 15.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -45.5% this quarter before falling -21.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 125.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 29.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.82% of the shares at 42.54% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5Million shares (or 10.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2Million shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 862,737 shares. This is just over 1.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 626.89 Thousand, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about $908.99 Thousand.

