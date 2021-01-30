Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s traded shares stood at 348,313 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.42, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The NARI share’s 52-week high remains $109.95, putting it -15.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.55. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 620.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 694.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $109.9 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 13.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.88%, and 12.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.31%. Short interest in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) saw shorts transact 754.96 Million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.9% annually.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Major holders

Inari Medical, Inc. insiders hold 32.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.42% of the shares at 79.36% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.34 Million shares (or 2.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 848.5 Thousand shares, or about 1.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $58.56 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Wells Fargo Discovery Fd holds roughly 514,700 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 490.89 Thousand, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about $33.88 Million.

