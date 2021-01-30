Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTOCU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU)’s Major holders

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 2.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.28% of the shares at 87.73% float percentage. In total, 82 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.2 Million shares (or 9.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 6.5 Million shares, or about 8.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $65Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 462,264 shares. This is just over 0.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 350Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $3.5 Million.

