Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s traded shares stood at 338,438 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.67, to imply a decline of -4.25% or -$1.36 in intraday trading. The CORE share’s 52-week high remains $36.33, putting it -18.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.94. The company has a valuation of $1.38 Billion, with an average of 216.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CORE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) trade information

After registering a -4.25% downside in the last session, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.33 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 15.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and 3.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.43%. Short interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw shorts transact 601.23 Million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.25, implying an increase of 21.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CORE has been trading 30.42% off suggested target high and 10.86% from its likely low.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) shares are +15.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.96% against 4.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.1% this quarter before falling -22.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.16 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.94 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.15 Billion and $3.94 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.1% before jumping 0.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 27.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.6% annually.

CORE Dividends

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.29%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s Major holders

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.08% of the shares at 96.05% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.56 Million shares (or 14.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.62 Million shares, or about 10.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $133.64 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,884,126 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 Million, or 5.57% of the shares, all valued at about $68.49 Million.

