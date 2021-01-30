C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares stood at 397,106 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.12, to imply a decline of -0.14% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CCCC share’s 52-week high remains $41.4, putting it -14.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.4. The company has a valuation of $1.55 Billion, with an average of 180.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 451.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCCC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.67, implying an increase of 18.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCCC has been trading 38.43% off suggested target high and -5.87% from its likely low.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 13.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.56% of the shares at 42.15% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.6 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.14 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 383,800 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 360.89 Thousand, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about $8.93 Million.

