AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s traded shares stood at 379,004 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.31, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AVRO share’s 52-week high remains $29.32, putting it -104.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.76. The company has a valuation of $593.16 Million, with an average of 270.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 341.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.88.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the last session, AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.19 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 5.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.92%, and 0.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.65%. Short interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw shorts transact 2.77 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.71, implying an increase of 156.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVRO has been trading 305.31% off suggested target high and 25.79% from its likely low.

AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

AVROBIO, Inc. insiders hold 2.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.09% of the shares at 94.36% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.63 Million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.57 Million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $33.45 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,739,515 shares. This is just over 4.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about $17Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored