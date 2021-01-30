Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s traded shares stood at 619,687 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $150, to imply a decline of -3.47% or -$5.4 in intraday trading. The AVLR share’s 52-week high remains $184.41, putting it -22.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.5. The company has a valuation of $12.69 Billion, with an average of 692.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Avalara, Inc. (AVLR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVLR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) trade information

After registering a -3.47% downside in the last session, Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $168 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 10.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.49%, and -9.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -9.03%. Short interest in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) saw shorts transact 1.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $191.31, implying an increase of 27.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $168 and $205 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVLR has been trading 36.67% off suggested target high and 12% from its likely low.

Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avalara, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) shares are +13.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.67% against 9.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $133.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $107.63 Million and $108.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.9% before jumping 29.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s Major holders

Avalara, Inc. insiders hold 3.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.11% of the shares at 93.76% float percentage. In total, 529 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.67 Million shares (or 10.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.09 Million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $902.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,215,749 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $282.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $241.95 Million.

