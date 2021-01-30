Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give NBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$24.24.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) trade information

After registering a 10.8% upside in the last session, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $71.51 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.35%, and 26.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.65%. Short interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw shorts transact 993.19 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.67, implying a decline of -33.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBR has been trading 12.01% off suggested target high and -93% from its likely low.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nabors Industries Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) shares are +68.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.13% against 4.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37% this quarter before falling -10.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -30.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $418.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $443.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $714.26 Million and $715.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -41.4% before falling -38% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.6% annually.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s Major holders

Nabors Industries Ltd. insiders hold 12.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.78% of the shares at 76.39% float percentage. In total, 168 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 978.39 Thousand shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 443.81 Thousand shares, or about 6.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.85 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 397,199 shares. This is just over 5.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 166.62 Thousand, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $9.7 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored