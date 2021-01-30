Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares stood at 535,634 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.7, to imply a decline of -7.16% or -$1.21 in intraday trading. The LIND share’s 52-week high remains $18.4, putting it -17.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $783.04 Million, with an average of 351.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 489.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

After registering a -7.16% downside in the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.05 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 13.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.85%, and -2.85% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.29%. Short interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw shorts transact 2.78 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.17, implying a decline of -35.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIND has been trading 33.76% off suggested target high and -55.41% from its likely low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares are +109.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -807.14% against -12%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1833.3% this quarter before falling -1150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -75.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.8 Million and $81.24 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -98.4% before falling -83.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 40.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.25% of the shares at 87.29% float percentage. In total, 161 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 4.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.74 Million shares, or about 3.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.77 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,743,836 shares. This is just over 3.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 849.97 Thousand, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $7.23 Million.

