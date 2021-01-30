Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s traded shares stood at 783,713 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.15, to imply a decline of -0.19% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ITCI share’s 52-week high remains $34.95, putting it -8.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.94. The company has a valuation of $2.58 Billion, with an average of 728.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 774.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.64 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 7.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and 3.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.1%. Short interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) saw shorts transact 6.91 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.22, implying an increase of 46.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITCI has been trading 148.83% off suggested target high and 18.2% from its likely low.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares are +55.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.88% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.9% this quarter before falling -16.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36416.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $11.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60Million and $1.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19150% before jumping 1514% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Major holders

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. insiders hold 5.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.06% of the shares at 90.62% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.84 Million shares (or 14.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 Million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $159.84 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3,727,467 shares. This is just over 4.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.01 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $51.49 Million.

