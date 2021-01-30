Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s traded shares stood at 461,315 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.12, to imply an increase of 11.46% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The IPWR share’s 52-week high remains $23.41, putting it -36.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $50.94 Million, with an average of 2.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 400.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPWR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) trade information

After registering a 11.46% upside in the last session, Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.41 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 26.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.29%, and 112.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.55%. Short interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw shorts transact 5.64 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.67, implying a decline of -31.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPWR has been trading 16.82% off suggested target high and -70.79% from its likely low.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Major holders

Ideal Power Inc. insiders hold 19.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.06% of the shares at 20.04% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 284.79 Thousand shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 175.45 Thousand shares, or about 5.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.09 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9,801 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.77 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.69 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $24.16 Thousand.

