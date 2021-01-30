Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s traded shares stood at 376,891 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.71, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The HMI share’s 52-week high remains $18.2, putting it -32.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $849.33 Million, with an average of 517.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 441.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Huami Corporation (HMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, Huami Corporation (HMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.35 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 10.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.27%, and 14.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.7%. Short interest in Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) saw shorts transact 910.75 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Huami Corporation (HMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huami Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Huami Corporation (HMI) shares are +0.51% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -53.2% this quarter before jumping 83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $337.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $181.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $301.7 Million and $155.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.8% before jumping 17% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 343.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.96% annually.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s Major holders

Huami Corporation insiders hold 9.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.64% of the shares at 104.95% float percentage. In total, 90 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.16 Million shares (or 53.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 2.05 Million shares, or about 17.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $26.34 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huami Corporation (HMI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 2,119,291 shares. This is just over 18.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 720.77 Thousand, or 6.27% of the shares, all valued at about $9.26 Million.

