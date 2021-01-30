Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares stood at 687,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $155.5, to imply a decline of -0.75% or -$1.18 in intraday trading. The GH share’s 52-week high remains $168.52, putting it -8.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.9. The company has a valuation of $15.55 Billion, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside in the last session, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $163.2 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and 27.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.65%. Short interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) saw shorts transact 4.01 Million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.7, implying an increase of 5.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GH has been trading 22.19% off suggested target high and -16.4% from its likely low.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guardant Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) shares are +80.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -148.81% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -111.1% this quarter before falling -65.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $76.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.9 Million and $67.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22% before jumping 18.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.6% annually.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health, Inc. insiders hold 7.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.64% of the shares at 86.33% float percentage. In total, 471 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.04 Million shares (or 14.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.53 Million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $729.59 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,096,130 shares. This is just over 2.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $234.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about $209.31 Million.

