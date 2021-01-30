Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s traded shares stood at 548,625 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.05, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The GTH share’s 52-week high remains $28.74, putting it -24.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.03. The company has a valuation of $2.04 Billion, with an average of 549.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 433.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

After registering a 1.59% upside in the last session, Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.57 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.62%, and 78.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.64%. Short interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw shorts transact 448.56 Million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.52, implying a decline of -6.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTH has been trading 12.8% off suggested target high and -17.57% from its likely low.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

Genetron Holdings Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.49% of the shares at 20.49% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.34 Million shares (or 39.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 2.47 Million shares, or about 15.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $29.52 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,472,191 shares. This is just over 15.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 6.76% of the shares, all valued at about $14.79 Million.

