GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares stood at 467,068 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply a decline of -1.76% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GLOP share’s 52-week high remains $10.65, putting it -217.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.508. The company has a valuation of $169.56 Million, with an average of 537.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 672.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GLOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside in the last session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.56- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 5.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.42%, and 18.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.16%. Short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw shorts transact 1.68 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.57, implying an increase of 6.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLOP has been trading 19.4% off suggested target high and -17.91% from its likely low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GasLog Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are -14.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.52% against 1.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -56.1% this quarter before falling -57.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $80.35 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.51 Million and $91.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.7% before falling -20.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -178.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GasLog Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 16.4%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders hold 24.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.76% of the shares at 30.32% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.42 Million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.17 Million shares, or about 2.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.92 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers holds roughly 7,652,087 shares. This is just over 16.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $4.82 Million.

