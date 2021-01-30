Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s traded shares stood at 359,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.99, to imply a decline of -3.73% or -$1.51 in intraday trading. The FREQ share’s 52-week high remains $43.5, putting it -11.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.5. The company has a valuation of $1.32 Billion, with an average of 274.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FREQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside in the last session, Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.50 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 10.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and 10.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.58%. Short interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw shorts transact 4.18 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.25, implying an increase of 39.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FREQ has been trading 102.62% off suggested target high and -12.8% from its likely low.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) shares are +77.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.5% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.6% this quarter before jumping 162.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $8.35 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.71 Million and $7.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 77.3% before jumping 11.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 12.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.92% of the shares at 66.18% float percentage. In total, 109 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.41 Million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.26 Million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $62.56 Million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 1,120,938 shares. This is just over 3.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about $20.99 Million.

