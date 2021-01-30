Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)’s traded shares stood at 609,310 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply a decline of -2.61% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FSP share’s 52-week high remains $8.25, putting it -100.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.34. The company has a valuation of $441.12 Million, with an average of 514.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 443.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.72- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 12.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.8%, and -4.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.95%. Short interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) saw shorts transact 2.82 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 36.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSP has been trading 58.15% off suggested target high and 21.65% from its likely low.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Franklin Street Properties Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares are -21.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against -3.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -200% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.58 Million and $62.98 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8% before jumping 0.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 8.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.55%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)’s Major holders

Franklin Street Properties Corp. insiders hold 9.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.02% of the shares at 91.46% float percentage. In total, 262 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.69 Million shares (or 16.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.07 Million shares, or about 14.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.17 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,240,917 shares. This is just over 5.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.18 Million, or 4.83% of the shares, all valued at about $24.04 Million.

