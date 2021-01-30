Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s traded shares stood at 456,875 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $138.72, to imply a decline of -2.12% or -$3 in intraday trading. The ZG share’s 52-week high remains $159.16, putting it -14.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.65. The company has a valuation of $30.76 Billion, with an average of 654.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 850.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $159.1 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 12.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and 1.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.05%. Short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $142.3, implying an increase of 2.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZG has been trading 44.18% off suggested target high and -76.21% from its likely low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares are +99.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 148.15% against 22.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 128% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $739.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $889.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $943.95 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -21.6% before falling -21% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -144.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.32% of the shares at 95.65% float percentage. In total, 339 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.8 Million shares (or 26.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.16 Million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $422.23 Million.

We also have Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Baron Partners Fund holds roughly 2,750,000 shares. This is just over 4.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $279.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 Million, or 3.67% of the shares, all valued at about $225.75 Million.

