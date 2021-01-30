Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s traded shares stood at 376,831 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.99, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SCVL share’s 52-week high remains $49.34, putting it -5% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.56. The company has a valuation of $662.73 Million, with an average of 165.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCVL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.34 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and 14.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.93%. Short interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.5, implying a decline of -7.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCVL has been trading 2.15% off suggested target high and -17% from its likely low.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shoe Carnival, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) shares are +82.06% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 182.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $242.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $244.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.88 Million and $155.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.2% before jumping 57.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SCVL Dividends

Shoe Carnival, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 0.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.09%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s Major holders

Shoe Carnival, Inc. insiders hold 38.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.21% of the shares at 130.88% float percentage. In total, 221 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.54 Million shares (or 10.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.11 Million shares, or about 7.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $37.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 555,441 shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 289.3 Thousand, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $8.96 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored