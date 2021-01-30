Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s traded shares stood at 424,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.6, to imply a decline of -7.54% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The ESEA share’s 52-week high remains $9.4, putting it -23.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $45.36 Million, with an average of 50.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) trade information

After registering a -7.54% downside in the last session, Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.40- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 19.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.8%, and 51.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.96%. Short interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw shorts transact 6.31 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.5, implying an increase of 25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESEA has been trading 31.58% off suggested target high and 18.42% from its likely low.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Euroseas Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) shares are +187.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 144.74% against 1.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 127.8% this quarter before jumping 56.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.31 Million and $13.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.3% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s Major holders

Euroseas Ltd. insiders hold 74.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.29% of the shares at 12.7% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 112.5 Thousand shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.88 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 35.21 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $86.96 Thousand.

