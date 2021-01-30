Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s traded shares stood at 447,029 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.6, to imply a decline of -4.68% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The ENVA share’s 52-week high remains $27.72, putting it -22.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.84. The company has a valuation of $806.05 Million, with an average of 383.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enova International, Inc. (ENVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.26.

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) trade information

After registering a -4.68% downside in the last session, Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.56 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 7.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.3%, and -7.83% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.76%. Short interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.25, implying an increase of 38.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENVA has been trading 63.72% off suggested target high and 23.89% from its likely low.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enova International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) shares are +46.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.25% against 2.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37% this quarter before jumping 288.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $250.37 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $265.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $345.26 Million and $362.25 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -27.5% before falling -26.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 118.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s Major holders

Enova International, Inc. insiders hold 2.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.82% of the shares at 80.12% float percentage. In total, 241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.65 Million shares (or 13.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.43 Million shares, or about 6.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $39.75 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,295,627 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 812.57 Thousand, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $20.13 Million.

