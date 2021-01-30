Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s traded shares stood at 319,556 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.76, to imply a decline of -5.29% or -$3.84 in intraday trading. The DIN share’s 52-week high remains $104.47, putting it -51.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.16. The company has a valuation of $1.13 Billion, with an average of 368.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 404.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DIN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.79.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) trade information

After registering a -5.29% downside in the last session, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $77.77 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 11.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.23%, and 17.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.55%. Short interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw shorts transact 951.53 Million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85, implying an increase of 23.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $77 and $97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIN has been trading 41.07% off suggested target high and 11.98% from its likely low.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dine Brands Global, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) shares are +47.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.93% against -0.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55.6% this quarter before falling -27.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -23.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $201.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $227.51 Million and $206.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.5% before falling -4.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.11% annually.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s Major holders

Dine Brands Global, Inc. insiders hold 1.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.31% of the shares at 91.96% float percentage. In total, 262 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.64 Million shares (or 16.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.71 Million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $93.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,054,142 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 746.9 Thousand, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about $47.03 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored