Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares stood at 355,834 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.28, to imply a decline of -4% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The VLRS share’s 52-week high remains $13.48, putting it -19.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 381.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 507.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VLRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

After registering a -4% downside in the last session, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.82 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.98%, and -4.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.18%. Short interest in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw shorts transact 391Million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $260.15, implying an increase of 2206.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125.36 and $356.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLRS has been trading 3058.6% off suggested target high and 1011.35% from its likely low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are +103.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -209.42% against 37%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -93.9% this quarter before jumping 52.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -44.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $347.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $361.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $505.67 Million and $7.83 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.2% before falling -95.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 379.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.9% of the shares at 43.9% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.83 Million shares (or 8.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harris Associates L.P. with 4.77 Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $34.41 Million.

We also have Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and Manning & Napier Overseas Series Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Oakmark International Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3,098,800 shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 739.77 Thousand, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $9.19 Million.

