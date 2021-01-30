Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s traded shares stood at 515,479 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CANF share’s 52-week high remains $2.95, putting it -49.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $30.18 Million, with an average of 563Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the last session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.15 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 8.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and 8.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.67%. Short interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) saw shorts transact 278.98 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 153.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANF has been trading 153.81% off suggested target high and 153.81% from its likely low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $360Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -68.8% before jumping 30.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.52% of the shares at 6.6% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.3 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Envestnet Asset Management with 14.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $25.13 Thousand.

