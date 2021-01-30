Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s traded shares stood at 305,786 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.21, to imply an increase of 4.43% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The NMM share’s 52-week high remains $15.16, putting it -14.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.08. The company has a valuation of $149.87 Million, with an average of 188.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 161.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

After registering a 4.43% upside in the last session, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.04 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.44%, and 41.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.95%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw shorts transact 535.48 Million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.17, implying an increase of 7.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMM has been trading 51.4% off suggested target high and -43.22% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) shares are +97.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.02% against 1.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -9% this quarter before jumping 357.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $72.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.27 Million and $46.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.3% before jumping 48.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -374.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.08% annually.

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. insiders hold 21.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.01% of the shares at 3.81% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 84.61 Thousand shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $509.35 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 74.55 Thousand shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $448.82 Thousand.

