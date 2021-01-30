Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s traded shares stood at 569,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.1, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ICHR share’s 52-week high remains $42.05, putting it -16.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.68. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 339.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICHR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.13 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 12.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.78%, and 21.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.75%. Short interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.29, implying an increase of 25.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICHR has been trading 52.35% off suggested target high and 5.26% from its likely low.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ichor Holdings, Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) shares are +9.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.4% against 8.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.9% this quarter before jumping 23.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $240.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $245.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.35 Million and $220.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.1% before jumping 11.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 98.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.59% annually.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s Major holders

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.39% of the shares at 74.15% float percentage. In total, 238 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 14.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.59 Million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $34.25 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,487,087 shares. This is just over 6.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 650Thousand, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $15.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored