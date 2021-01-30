Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares stood at 426,478 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.5, to imply a decline of -3.33% or -$2.36 in intraday trading. The DNLI share’s 52-week high remains $93.94, putting it -37.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.39. The company has a valuation of $8.21 Billion, with an average of 500.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 734.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DNLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.98 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 18.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.43%, and -18.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -18.22%. Short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw shorts transact 7.38 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.67, implying an increase of 6.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $101 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNLI has been trading 47.45% off suggested target high and -73.72% from its likely low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are +185.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.28% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 101.8% this quarter before jumping 16.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 274% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $78.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.67 Million and $3.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1574.7% before jumping 410.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -428.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 17.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.64% of the shares at 95.45% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crestline Management, L.P.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.2 Million shares (or 10.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $437.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 10.83 Million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $387.94 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,075,995 shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 Million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about $153.86 Million.

