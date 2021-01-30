Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s traded shares stood at 303,221 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.91, to imply a decline of -3.54% or -$1.39 in intraday trading. The AZRE share’s 52-week high remains $53.6, putting it -41.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.81. The company has a valuation of $1.82 Billion, with an average of 359.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AZRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside in the last session, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.80 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 15.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.51%, and -5.18% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.01%. Short interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) saw shorts transact 152.96 Million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.5, implying an increase of 20.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZRE has been trading 50.36% off suggested target high and -7.68% from its likely low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Azure Power Global Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares are +87.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.21% against 12.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.8% this quarter before jumping 110% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 67.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Azure Power Global Limited insiders hold 7.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.38% of the shares at 98.72% float percentage. In total, 42 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.26 Million shares (or 50.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $722.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.82 Million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $83.98 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,263,577 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 881.15 Thousand, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $35.92 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored