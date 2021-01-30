Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s traded shares stood at 826,313 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BGI share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -58.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $22.28 Million, with an average of 1.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Birks Group Inc. (BGI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.63 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 23.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.62%, and 37.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.52%. Short interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) saw shorts transact 172.08 Million shares and set a 168.71 days time to cover.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Birks Group Inc. insiders hold 57.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.1% of the shares at 0.23% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.76 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored