Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s traded shares stood at 642,754 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.35, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AY share’s 52-week high remains $48.49, putting it -17.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.74. The company has a valuation of $4.58 Billion, with an average of 940.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 842.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the last session, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.49 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 14.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.48%, and 11.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.87%. Short interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw shorts transact 1.99 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.4, implying an increase of 12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AY has been trading 23.34% off suggested target high and 1.57% from its likely low.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) shares are +36.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.54% against 0.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2100% this quarter before jumping 112.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $234.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $247.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $213.29 Million and $210.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.8% before jumping 17.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.5% annually.

AY Dividends

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has its next earnings report out between February 25 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.68, with the share yield ticking at 4.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.65%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s Major holders

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc insiders hold 42.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.92% of the shares at 76.47% float percentage. In total, 233 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.47 Million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $99.35 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 3,076,201 shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $102.57 Million.

