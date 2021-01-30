TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s traded shares stood at 285,881 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $199.95, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The BLD share’s 52-week high remains $222.71, putting it -11.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.83. The company has a valuation of $6.6 Billion, with an average of 308.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TopBuild Corp. (BLD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.96.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $222.7 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 10.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.96%, and 6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.62%. Short interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) saw shorts transact 1.02 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $209.22, implying an increase of 4.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $184 and $241 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLD has been trading 20.53% off suggested target high and -7.98% from its likely low.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TopBuild Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TopBuild Corp. (BLD) shares are +48.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.96% against 1.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.4% this quarter before jumping 37.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $712.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $728.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $662.35 Million and $653.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.5% before jumping 11.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 81.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.63% annually.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s Major holders

TopBuild Corp. insiders hold 1.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.67% of the shares at 99.97% float percentage. In total, 450 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.06 Million shares (or 12.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $693.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.23 Million shares, or about 9.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $550.48 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TopBuild Corp. (BLD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,361,400 shares. This is just over 7.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $403.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 5.19% of the shares, all valued at about $315.26 Million.

