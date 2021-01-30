ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s traded shares stood at 376,463 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $116.04, to imply a decline of -3.36% or -$4.04 in intraday trading. The SWAV share’s 52-week high remains $143.79, putting it -23.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.01. The company has a valuation of $3.98 Billion, with an average of 466.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SWAV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

After registering a -3.36% downside in the last session, ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $132.8 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 12.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.72%, and 15.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.88%. Short interest in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw shorts transact 2.6 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118, implying an increase of 1.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $87 and $134 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWAV has been trading 15.48% off suggested target high and -25.03% from its likely low.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ShockWave Medical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) shares are +135.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.35% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 39% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $20.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.31 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 77.7% annually.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

ShockWave Medical, Inc. insiders hold 6.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.75% of the shares at 106.49% float percentage. In total, 250 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.1 Million shares (or 14.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $386.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.33 Million shares, or about 6.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $176.67 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,096,829 shares. This is just over 3.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about $69.12 Million.

