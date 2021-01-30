RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares stood at 650,499 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.42, to imply a decline of -4.54% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The RDHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.35, putting it -34.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $350.16 Million, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RDHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside in the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.90- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 14.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.21%, and -6.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.21%. Short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw shorts transact 2.35 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 161.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDHL has been trading 220.67% off suggested target high and 42.52% from its likely low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are +11.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.29% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.4% this quarter before jumping 52% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 983% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $26.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.59 Million and $1.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1537.1% before jumping 2740.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.38% of the shares at 23.45% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 5.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.88 Million shares, or about 5.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.17 Million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 324,096 shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 166.75 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $1.35 Million.

