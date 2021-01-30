Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s traded shares stood at 360,952 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply a decline of -1.97% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PME share’s 52-week high remains $2.5, putting it -67.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $118.16 Million, with an average of 145.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 126.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.73 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 13.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.78%, and -22.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -19.89%. Short interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw shorts transact 18.75 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 906.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PME has been trading 906.71% off suggested target high and 906.71% from its likely low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -57.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. insiders hold 57.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.07% of the shares at 0.15% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.11 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.54 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 10.78 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $16.93 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored