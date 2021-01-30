Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s traded shares stood at 567,474 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.11, to imply a decline of -6.13% or -$1.51 in intraday trading. The ODT share’s 52-week high remains $46.5, putting it -101.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.56. The company has a valuation of $890.7 Million, with an average of 457.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 477.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ODT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.83.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

After registering a -6.13% downside in the last session, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.30 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 8.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.29%, and 33.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.36%. Short interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw shorts transact 4.08 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35, implying an increase of 51.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ODT has been trading 116.36% off suggested target high and -56.73% from its likely low.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.5% of the shares at 105.25% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.24 Million shares (or 39.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boxer Capital, LLC with 5.21 Million shares, or about 13.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $69.93 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 947,745 shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 445.1 Thousand, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about $5.98 Million.

