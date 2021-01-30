Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s traded shares stood at 500,137 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.07, to imply a decline of -2.23% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The EVH share’s 52-week high remains $19.41, putting it -13.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.5. The company has a valuation of $1.47 Billion, with an average of 639.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 617.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

After registering a -2.23% downside in the last session, Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.41 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 12.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.01%, and 6.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.49%. Short interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) saw shorts transact 8.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.38, implying an increase of 7.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVH has been trading 46.46% off suggested target high and -35.56% from its likely low.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolent Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) shares are +47.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.67% against 9.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 14.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $261.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $227.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.51 Million and $247.28 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.1% before falling -7.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -435.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Major holders

Evolent Health, Inc. insiders hold 9.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.82% of the shares at 104.22% float percentage. In total, 223 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engaged Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.55 Million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.89 Million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $85.48 Million.

We also have Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2,246,832 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 Million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about $26.77 Million.

