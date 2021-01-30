Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s traded shares stood at 416,072 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.21, to imply an increase of 16.95% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The NTP share’s 52-week high remains $11.82, putting it -43.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.66. The company has a valuation of $321.82 Million, with an average of 49.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 90.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

After registering a 16.95% upside in the last session, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.75- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 6.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.81%, and 49.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.34%. Short interest in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw shorts transact 409.67 Million shares and set a 4.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 58.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTP has been trading 58.34% off suggested target high and 58.34% from its likely low.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.5% annually.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Nam Tai Property Inc. insiders hold 57.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.98% of the shares at 42.61% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.77 Million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Iszo Capital LP with 3.89 Million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $36.43 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 33,505 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.47 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $17.41 Thousand.

