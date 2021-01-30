Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s traded shares stood at 791,243 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.74, to imply a decline of -2.6% or -$1.86 in intraday trading. The SMAR share’s 52-week high remains $75.49, putting it -8.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.91. The company has a valuation of $8.53 Billion, with an average of 1.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SMAR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

After registering a -2.6% downside in the last session, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.61 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 6.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.86%, and 0.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.65%. Short interest in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) saw shorts transact 4.3 Million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78, implying an increase of 11.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMAR has been trading 29.05% off suggested target high and -6.8% from its likely low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $102.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.52 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Smartsheet Inc. insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.86% of the shares at 103.66% float percentage. In total, 369 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.34 Million shares (or 11.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $708.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.07 Million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $497.85 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6,875,105 shares. This is just over 5.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $339.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.74 Million, or 5.51% of the shares, all valued at about $466.77 Million.

