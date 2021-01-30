Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s traded shares stood at 887,136 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $150.48, to imply a decline of -2.75% or -$4.26 in intraday trading. The ALNY share’s 52-week high remains $178.41, putting it -18.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84.97. The company has a valuation of $17.48 Billion, with an average of 815.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 664.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALNY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside in the last session, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $178.4 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 15.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.7%, and 15.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.78%. Short interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) saw shorts transact 3.87 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $166, implying an increase of 10.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $225 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALNY has been trading 49.52% off suggested target high and -40.19% from its likely low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) shares are -0.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.74% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30% this quarter before falling -6.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 116.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $146.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.68 Million and $99.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 104.5% before jumping 55% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.09% annually.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.62% of the shares at 95.39% float percentage. In total, 559 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.47 Million shares (or 14.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.4 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.53 Million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.53 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 8,117,856 shares. This is just over 6.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $998.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 Million, or 3.7% of the shares, all valued at about $528.02 Million.

