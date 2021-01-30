AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s traded shares stood at 337,963 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.43, to imply a decline of -3.95% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ANTE share’s 52-week high remains $3.85, putting it -58.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $36.34 Million, with an average of 348.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANTE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

After registering a -3.95% downside in the last session, AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.67- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 8.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and 59.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.96%. Short interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw shorts transact 77.74 Million shares and set a 63.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 1319.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.5 and $34.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANTE has been trading 1319.75% off suggested target high and 1319.75% from its likely low.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Major holders

AirNet Technology Inc. insiders hold 4.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.35% of the shares at 4.55% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 363.01 Thousand shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $333.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 60.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.51 Thousand.

