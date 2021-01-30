Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s traded shares stood at 311,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.79, to imply a decline of -7.4% or -$2.94 in intraday trading. The AGYS share’s 52-week high remains $51.3, putting it -39.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.61. The company has a valuation of $869.63 Million, with an average of 259.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 182.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) trade information

After registering a -7.4% downside in the last session, Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.30 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 28.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.03%, and -4.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.14%. Short interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw shorts transact 558.51 Million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.33, implying an increase of 31.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGYS has been trading 49.5% off suggested target high and 22.32% from its likely low.

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agilysys, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) shares are +74.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -141.5% against -16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 260% this quarter before jumping 125% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $36.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.66 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -161.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.05% annually.

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s Major holders

Agilysys, Inc. insiders hold 7.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.84% of the shares at 110.24% float percentage. In total, 189 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.13 Million shares (or 17.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.91 Million shares, or about 12.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $70.25 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,302,586 shares. This is just over 5.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 571.65 Thousand, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $13.81 Million.

