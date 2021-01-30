Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s traded shares stood at 643,599 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.33, to imply a decline of -4.42% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The CSTM share’s 52-week high remains $15.3, putting it -24.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.9. The company has a valuation of $1.73 Billion, with an average of 808.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 797.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Constellium SE (CSTM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSTM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

After registering a -4.42% downside in the last session, Constellium SE (CSTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.66 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 9.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9%, and -7.78% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.87%. Short interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw shorts transact 833.75 Million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Constellium SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Constellium SE (CSTM) shares are +48.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -189.36% against -29.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 154.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -13.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.43 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.58 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.56 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.4% before jumping 9.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -69.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 42.28% annually.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Constellium SE insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.78% of the shares at 90.82% float percentage. In total, 179 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.43 Million shares (or 10.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 8.47 Million shares, or about 6.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $66.47 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Constellium SE (CSTM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund holds roughly 7,523,036 shares. This is just over 5.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.03 Million, or 3.65% of the shares, all valued at about $39.48 Million.

